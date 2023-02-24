Poll: DeSantis Tops Trump by 8 Points Among Calif. Republicans

Thirty-seven percent of California's registered Republicans say they back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump, who is favored for the Republican presidential nomination by 29% of the Golden State's GOP voters, according to a new poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, released Friday.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was supported by 7% of California Republicans. Eight other candidates received 4% or less.

The survey is a reverse of an August poll that found Trump leading DeSantis 38% to 27%.

The poll also pitted DeSantis against President Joe Biden:

57% of voters in the state say they are opposed to President Joe Biden seeking another term; 37% say they favor Biden running again.

54% of registered voters in the state say they would cast their ballots for Biden over DeSantis (31%) in a hypothetical presidential race.

57% say they would vote for Biden over Trump (27%) in a 2024 matchup

59% say they are not enthusiastic about the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris running if Biden decides against making another run; 37% say they are enthusiastic about a Harris run.

The poll, conducted Feb. 14-20, surveyed 7,512 California voters. It has a margin of error of plus/minus 2 percentage points.