Poll: DeSantis Leads Biden Among Ga. Voters in 2024 Matchup

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would defeat President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new survey of people voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

Former President Donald Trump, however, trails Biden in the same survey, released Thursday by Emerson College Polling and The Hill.

DeSantis holds 47%-43% advantage over Biden, who leads Trump by a point (44%-43%) among the same survey respondents.

Presented with a DeSantis-Biden matchup, another 6% said they would vote for someone else, and 4% said they were undecided.

In a Trump-Biden election, 11% said they'd vote for someone else, and 2% said they were undecided.

"Trump runs similarly in 2024 as he did in 2020, losing by under a percentage point," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball. "DeSantis is able to pull ahead of Biden by 4 points in Georgia, driven by his support among key demographics that support Biden against Trump but flip to DeSantis when he is on the ballot.

"Among Georgia independent voters, Biden wins over Trump by 6 points in a hypothetical contest, with 20% supporting 'someone else.' However, when the matchup is Biden vs. DeSantis, the Republican wins by 3 points, only 8% support 'someone else.'"

Kimball also said that although Biden maintains an advantage among female voters against either DeSantis or Trump, both Republicans lead Biden with male voters.

"Among women, Biden leads Trump by 7 points. Against DeSantis, Biden’s lead shrinks to 2 points. Among men, Trump leads Biden by 8, and DeSantis leads Biden by 11," Kimball said.

DeSantis won reelection by a wide margin earlier this month in midterm elections that overall were a disappointment for Republicans. He has not announced if he plans to run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

DeSantis is publishing a book hailing his COVID-19 pandemic response and leadership, a sign some believe points to a presidential primary challenge.

Trump officially kicked off his 2024 campaign on Nov. 15.

The Emerson/Hill poll also showed Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., leading Republican Herschel Walker 51%-49% before Tuesday's runoff election that will determine if Democrats take a 51-49 edge in the U.S. Senate.

The Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey of 888 very likely Georgia voters was conducted Nov. 28-30. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.