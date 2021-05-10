Newsmax to Host Exclusive Town Hall With Florida Gov. DeSantis

Newsmax and the hosts of “Spicer & Co.” — Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith — will air an exclusive town hall with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, May 12, at 6 p.m. ET.

The event at The Villages, a sprawling retirement community, will feature discussions with a live studio audience of American voters, an interview with the strong defender of individual liberties, and a focus on how the Sunshine State has set a national standard for navigating the COVID pandemic.

“Governor DeSantis has proved his resolve and confounded his skeptics over the past year, leading his state to excellence in fostering a thriving economy, rolling out the COVID vaccine, and guarding religious liberty,” said Spicer. “This town hall will give Newsmax viewers deeper insight into the reasons why DeSantis is a true governor of the people.”

The topics of the "Newsmax Town Hall — Leading to Liberty" center around multiple DeSantis’ policies — seniors first, vaccine for all, economic freedom and no government lockdowns, crackdown on Big Tech censorship, education and religious liberty.

Recently, DeSantis suspended all local COVID-19 emergency orders and enacted a new law that prevents governments, schools, or private businesses from requiring vaccine passports. He also proposed curriculum that removes critical race theory from the educational system, and he took action to ensure women’s sports are not for biological males who identify as transgender women.

Attendees of the town hall and the Newsmax national audience will learn about all these major issues, while also getting to know one of America’s most influential governors and a leader widely consided a rising Republican star.

