×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: desantis | ramaswamy | google | business | anti trust

Report: DeSantis Called for Google Breakup in 2021

By    |   Tuesday, 21 March 2023 10:35 AM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for the breakup of technology giants like Google during a videotaped conference in 2021, ProPublica reported Tuesday.

On the video captured during an invitation-only Teneo Network conference in 2021, DeSantis speaks with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate for 2024, about Big Tech companies, including Google, saying they should be dismantled due to their oversized influence in American political discourse.

"Protecting the rights of folks to participate in political speech, I think, is an absolutely appropriate role for government," DeSantis, a Republican, said in the video published by ProPublica. "I do think that companies like Google should be broken up. They are just too big and have too much power."

DeSantis said the companies are "exercising a more negative influence on our society" than the huge trust companies broken up in the early 20th century.

DeSantis said in the 2021 video that tech companies are working with the government on censoring individuals and are "an arm of the ruling regime," and used more frequently against conservatives.

"If you have a conservative viewpoint, you're much more likely to get censored, you're much more likely to get deplatformed," he said.

DeSantis said that while former President Donald Trump was not a part of the collaborations, the federal bureaucracy was giving the companies their agendas to fulfill.

"It's [the bureaucracy's] bidding [the companies] are doing," DeSantis said. "These tech companies are ruining our country. They're a very negative influence. You need to be strong about it. And so that would not be the biggest concern I would have. My concern would be not having massive concentrations of power that are capable of silencing dissent, enforcing an orthodoxy and obviously interfering in elections, which we saw they did in 2020."

While ProPublica tried to dispel the notion that the companies unevenly targeted the right by citing a 2021 New York University study that determined there was no "evidence" to support the claim, recent revelations through the Twitter Files document a systemic approach to do just that.

CBS News reported that the internal documents and emails at Twitter revealed by journalists Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Bari Weiss showed the practice taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 elections.

"Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools," Taibbi reported Dec. 2. "Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for the breakup of technology giants like Google during a videotaped conference in 2021, ProPublica reported Tuesday.
desantis, ramaswamy, google, business, anti trust
410
2023-35-21
Tuesday, 21 March 2023 10:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved