DeSantis Vows to 'Clean House' If Elected President

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to "clean house" if he captures the White House, in order to reverse the negative influences of the Biden presidency.

Emphasizing that there is a need "to bring this administrative state to heel," the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," "The bureaucracy in Washington is totally out of control. It's exerting power that is not there for it under the Constitution. We need a president to come in and really, really clean house, and I will do that on day one."

The Florida governor criticized the current administration, contending Bidenomics "means you pay more for everything; your standard of living declines; you have less freedom; but the government has much more power, and they want to wield that power over the economy to advance a very liberal agenda."

DeSantis added, "You also see how this breeds corruption, because you've got to bend the knee to be able to qualify for all these different programs. It really empowers corporations who want to side with the regime."

DeSantis also said, "If you're connected to the D.C. ruling class, you're able to get away with conduct that the average American won't. What we have is these institutions have been captured by one particular faction of our society, and they wield power against other factions they don't like."

He continued, "If you're a pro-life activist, you may have FBI agents swarm your house, even though you said that you would surrender voluntarily, and so people see that over and over again."

DeSantis said, "These people are not going to voluntarily give up the power that they've accumulated over many decades of neglect ... we've got to get it done this time, because if we don't get it done this time, it's not going to happen."