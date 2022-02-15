Poll: 61% of Florida Independents Have Favorable Opinion of DeSantis

A total of 61% of independent voters in Florida give Gov. Ron DeSantis a favorable rating, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll.

Meanwhile, 32% had an unfavorable opinion of DeSantis, while 7% were uncertain how they felt about him.

The Florida Politics website, which detailed the poll results, said they are the latest sign that DeSantis’ brand of Republicanism is appealing to those outside the GOP. DeSantis is said to be keeping his eyes on a possible run for the White House.

Here are how the poll results, released Tuesday, break down:

89% of Republicans had a favorable opinion of DeSantis, while 9% disapproved of the job he was doing.

11% of Democrats approved DeSantis, compared to 84% who disapproved.

61% of white voters approved DeSantis, compared to 37% who disapproved.

16% of Black voters had a favorable opinion of the governor, while 71% disapproved.

50% of Hispanic voters approved of DeSantis, compared to 44% who disapproved.

Meanwhile, the poll shows DeSantis leading his Democratic opponents for governor. Here is how they match-up against him.

51% favor DeSantis, while 43% back Rep. Charlie Crist.

53% favor DeSantis over Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is backed by 41%.

53% support the governor, compared to 37% who back state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

The poll, conducted Feb. 7-10, surveyed 625 registered Florida voters. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.