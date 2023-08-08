×
Tags: desantis | odds | trump | biden

Oddsmakers: DeSantis in 5th Place in Presidential Bid

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 12:45 PM EDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential bid has become a longshot with oddsmakers.

Elections Betting Odds said the governor is presently tied for fifth place with a 4.8% chance of winning.

Here’s how it breaks down:

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who isn't a candidate, is tied with DeSantis with a 4.8% chance of winning.
  • Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has a 5.2% chance of winning
  • Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a 5.5% chance.
  • Former President Donald Trump has a 28.5% chance.
  • President Joe Biden has a 35.5% chance.

According to Florida Politics, the Election Betting Odds website used odds from Betfair, Smarkets, Predictit, and Polymarket to come up with each person’s chance of winning. 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is touting overwhelming odds that he will win big in his bid to capture the Republican nomination for president.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to repost this from Interactive Polls:

“Polymarket Betting Odds: Trump is heavy favorite in 2024 Republican Primary. Trump: 71%, DeSantis: 14% (new low), Ramaswamy: 10%.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


