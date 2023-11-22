CEO of DeSantis Super PAC Steps Down

Chris Jankowski, CEO of the super PAC backing Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, on Wednesday announced he was stepping down.

"Never Back Down's main goal and sole focus has been to elect Governor Ron DeSantis as President. Given the current environment it has become untenable for me to deliver on the shared goal and that goes well beyond a difference of strategic opinion," Jankowski said in a statement, reported The New York Times.

"For the future of our country I support and pray Ron DeSantis is our 47th president," he added.

His resignation comes amid reports of disagreement between the group's leadership as former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley rises in early state and national polls, threatening DeSantis' second-place standing behind former President Donald Trump.

NBC News on Tuesday said Jeff Roe, the top consultant for the super PAC, got into a heated argument with longtime DeSantis confidant Scott Wagner during a budgeting meeting.

"You have a stick up your a**, Scott," Roe said to Wagner, a member of the Never Back Down board.

"Why don't you come over here and get it?" Wagner responded.