DeSantis Activates National Guard Amid Migrant Surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday activated the state's National Guard amid a migrant surge in the Florida Keys and called President Joe Biden's response to immigration "inept," saying the Biden administration has "failed to provide the resources necessary to respond to the current mass migration event."

DeSantis' order also directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to assist local governments responding to the increase in migrant landings in South Florida.

"As the negative impacts of Biden's lawless immigration policies continue unabated, the burden of the Biden administration's failure falls on local law enforcement, who lack the resources to deal with the crisis," said DeSantis. "That is why I am activating the National Guard and directing state resources to help alleviate the strain on local resources. When Biden continues to ignore his legal responsibilities, we will step in to support our communities."

Border Patrol agents encountered 90 Cuban migrants in the Florida Keys Thursday.

About 300 migrants entered Dry Tortugas National Park on Sunday, and an additional 45 migrants entered Key West on Sunday.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement have encountered more than 8,000 migrants in waters off the coast of Florida since August 2022, DeSantis said.

"Florida has a long history of helping refugees, including Cubans and others fleeing communist regimes, find support after they arrive in the United States; however, this has always involved support from the federal government and a large, coordinated effort amongst state, federal, and local governments," DeSantis said.