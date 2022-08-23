×
Tags: desantis | media | florida election

'Top Gov.' DeSantis Takes On Corporate Media in Campaign Ad

Ron DeSantis
Fla. GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:09 AM EDT

In a new campaign ad, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis presents his plan of action inspired by the 1980s classic "Top Gun" movie and current reboot, "Top Gun: Maverick."

Donning a leather jacket and aviator shades, DeSantis makes his pitch from an air base dubbed "Freedom Headquarters" in the ad posted on Monday night.

While walking around the air base, giving instructions at a briefing board and in the cockpit of a jet, DeSantis states in the video that "today's training evolution — dogfighting, taking on the corporate media."

He declared that "the rules of engagement are as follows: No. 1: Don't fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force. No. 2: Never ever back down from a fight. No. 3: Don't accept their narrative."

DeSantis has repeatedly confronted the media during his time in office as he has signed several controversial bills and has risen to become one of the most prominent Republican leaders in the nation, according to the Washington Examiner.

Although he has not confirmed that he is running for the GOP nomination in 2024, DeSantis is considered the most likely to beat former President Donald Trump in a Republican primary, according to some polls.

However, DeSantis is currently focused on preparing to run for reelection as governor this November and is awaiting the result of Tuesday's Democrat primary to find out his opponent in the contest, the Washington Examiner reported. The leading candidates among Democrats are Rep. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, the state's commissioner of agriculture.

Newsfront
In a new campaign ad, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis presents his plan of action inspired by the 1980s classic "Top Gun" movie and current reboot, "Top Gun: Maverick."
