Ex-Trump Official Rips Ethics Complaint Against DeSantis

Ken Cuccinelli, a former White House official who helped implement former President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies but who earlier this month launched the Never Back Down PAC to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential 2024 presidential run, criticized allies of Trump for filing a complaint Wednesday against DeSantis for violating campaign finance and ethics rules.

Cuccinelli, a former attorney general of Virginia and a top official at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's term in office, said the letter, which was sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics, shows that Trump's allies "are nervous. They should be. The MAGA movement is excited to look to its next chapter and future conservative leadership. They are excited at the potential of a President Ron DeSantis."

The complaint claims DeSantis is conducting a shadow presidential campaign and accepting illegal gifts, which if proven true, would force him to resign as governor under federal law.

Cuccinelli in his statement said: "The President Trump I knew would never have played these types of establishment games. I'm shocked, but not surprised. During my tenure as attorney general of Virginia, I saw complaints all the time, and I can tell when spaghetti is just thrown at the wall. The overwhelming response we've received to building a DeSantis grassroots effort is exciting — and I'm sure intimidating."

Although DeSantis has not announced a campaign for next year's presidential election, he is expected to do so after Florida's legislative session finishes in May, according to The Associated Press.

A few of the signs that DeSantis is serious about his bid for the Republican presidential nomination is that he has visited early voting states to promote his new book and has met with donors.