Florida Poll: Most Hispanic Voters Support DeSantis Transporting Migrants

A new poll shows that most Hispanic voters in Florida supported Gov. Ron DeSantis' move to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard last month.

The survey, conducted by Mason-Dixon for Telemundo and LX News, found that 71% of Cuban Americans in Florida supported the migrant transportation plan, with 52% of Hispanic voters born outside the U.S. also supporting the move.

Still, 41% of Floridian Hispanic voters born outside the U.S. disapproved of the decision, with an additional 7% unsure. That number went up for U.S.-born Hispanics in Florida, with 45% disapproving the move to 49% who approved and 6% unsure.

DeSantis also leads among Hispanic voters in his quest for reelection against Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, garnering a seven-percentage-point lead among the demographic, 51% to 44%.

That's almost a complete reversal from the Florida governor's performance with the group in 2018, when he took 44% of the Hispanic vote to former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum's 54%.

It comes in the wake of DeSantis' decision to send 50 migrants from Venezuela to the coast of Massachusetts, a move that parried a border-state Republican effort to transport migrants to Northern blue cities.

On Tuesday, a state judge ruled that DeSantis' administration must hand over all records and communications related to the Martha's Vineyard flight as requested by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, the Miami Herald reported.

"We're very pleased to report that we were victorious in court today. Judge [J. Lee] Marsh ruled from the bench that @GovRonDeSantis violated the Public Records Act by delaying the production of public records," the FCGA tweeted.