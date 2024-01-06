DeSantis Hits Haley for Walking Back Hillary 'Inspiring' Remark

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has accused former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley of drawing inspiration from Hillary Clinton in her political career.

The exchange unfolded during a recent appearance on Fox News, said spokesman Matt Wolking of Never Back Down, the largest super PAC supporting DeSantis' campaign, in an email to Newsmax.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith said to Haley: "Ron DeSantis is trying to tie you to Hillary Clinton. Listen here."

She then played a clip of DeSantis saying, "Not Ronald Reagan, not Margaret Thatcher, she said Hillary Clinton was her inspiration for running for office. We don't need another Hillary Clinton in this country, I can tell you that."

Smith asked: "Your response to that, ambassador?"

Haley said: "I mean, God bless him. He's getting so desperate. The fact checkers have all told him he's wrong. He actually put in millions of dollars into a campaign saying that. I never said she was an inspiration."

However, in her 2019 book, "With All Due Respect," on page 67, Haley wrote, "[Hillary] Clinton's nomination was obviously historic, in that she was the first woman nominated for president by one of the major parties. I didn't know her, although I had met her several years before at a women's professional event in Greenville, South Carolina. At that event, she had inspired me to run for office and make my voice heard. And in some ways, she remained inspiring."

The revelation challenges Haley's denial as it directly quotes her acknowledging Clinton's influence on her decision to enter politics. Notably, this information is not a subtle nuance but a clear admission in the audiobook version, narrated by Haley herself.

In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, Haley stated, "The reason I actually ran for office is because of Hillary Clinton." And in an interview with Marie Claire, she identified Clinton as one of her "role models."

Currently in the race for second place in the Republican primary behind front-runner Donald Trump, Haley trails behind DeSantis in FiveThirtyEight's national polling average, with Haley at 11.7% and DeSantis leading at 12.1%.

She claims the top position in The Hill/Decision Desk HQ's national political average, securing 11.3%, while DeSantis closely follows with 11%. The candidates are nearly even in RealClearPolitics's polling average, with Haley at 11% and DeSantis at 10.9%.