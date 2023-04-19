DeSantis Meets With GOP Lawmakers While Eyeing WH

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Tuesday meeting with congressional Republicans in Washington, D.C., included discussions about his successes in Florida and his legislative agenda, reports CBS News.

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., following the event endorsed DeSantis for president should he run in 2024.

DeSantis has yet to announce whether he will seek the GOP nomination but is nonetheless seeking endorsements from Republicans after former President Donald Trump started racking them up.

"As Ron DeSantis' Secretary of State, I had the honor of witnessing firsthand his unparalleled leadership under pressure, his character, and his commitment to core conservative principles," Lee said in her endorsement.

"Our country is in crisis, and it is time Americans learn what Floridians already know: Ron DeSantis' conservative principles, proven track record, and his commitment to our country are exactly what we need in a leader," she wrote.

Tuesday’s event at the conservative Heritage Foundation was attended by well over two dozen House Republicans, including Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Ken Buck of Colorado and Randy Feenstra of Iowa. Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah were also in attendance.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Dan Meuser called DeSantis a "significant" GOP leader and said during the event that DeSantis had "alluded to the idea that he's giving [a 2024 run] consideration," per CBS.

Virginia Rep. Bob Good called DeSantis "America’s governor" and suggested there would be "a whole lot of Americans that would be excited about him running."

Neither Crenshaw nor Good have made any endorsements yet.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw following the event said Americans "should have a lot of options.

"I encourage everybody to run," he added.