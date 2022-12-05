DeSantis' VIP Inauguration Access to Rake in Donations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to raise millions for his state Republican Party during his January 3 inauguration with VIP packages ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

Inaugural parties will be spread out over two days, and Politico reports that five donors who give the maximum amount, $1 million, will be recognized as "inaugural chair" sponsors. That package includes tickets to a candlelight dinner the night prior to the swearing-in ceremony, VIP seating at the ceremony and tickets to the inaugural ball.

Less expensive packages give access to the same events, but fewer tickets will be included.

DeSantis has emerged as the top challenger to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Only Trump has announced his intentions to run so far, but DeSantis' ability to fundraise for his party gives him even more status as he considers a likely run.

The governor raised more than $200 million in the 2022 election due to his COVID-19 policies and successful fight over the state's teaching of age-appropriate sex education in schools, dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by detractors.

He still had $60 million in his coffers at the close of the election in which he beat Democrat Charlie Crist by 20 points.

Though he is expected to announce a bid for the GOP nomination, DeSantis will likely wait until the close of the Florida legislative session, Politico reports.

Once he does, he will no longer be able to raise such large amounts of cash for his party; Florida doesn't limit donations as they are in federal elections.

DeSantis also held two days of events during his 2017 inauguration, which included an event for military veterans and first responders and a legislative luncheon at the Florida Capitol.