Fla. Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist Pledges Abortion Bill on Day 1

Charlie Crist, the Democrat challenger in the Florida gubernatorial race, has made abortion rights a top-priority issue for the upcoming midterm elections (Nov. 8).

In a recent campaign ad, Crist promised to do "everything" in his power on Day 1 to protect a woman's right to seek abortion care.

For the TV spot, Crist began by sharing a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who once said, "The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself."

After that, the spot narrator implores voters to "take back control of our future, raise our voices and say no to the attacks on our reproductive freedoms by [Governor] Ron DeSantis."

The ad also played up DeSantis' pro-life stance, before speculating without attribution, "The ultimate goal's a total ban, no exceptions."

The narrator then says, "We can choose a better way where we are empowered," while featuring clips of Crist pledging to prioritize abortion on Day 1 of his term, which would begin in January, if victorious.

Crist has vowed to sign an executive order once taking office, authorizing women to have full abortion rights, without leaving the state of Florida.

According to Breitbart News, Crist has previously stated: "I believe in a woman's right to choose. And I've proven it every time I've had the opportunity in political office."

During his time as Florida's governor (2007-11), Crist vetoed pro-life legislation.

"I'm very proud of that fact. And then almost six years now as a member of Congress and I have 100% rating by Planned Parenthood, 100% rating by name," added Crist.

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks.

"These are unborn babies that have heartbeat," DeSantis said during the summer. "They can feel pain. They can suck their thumb. And to say that the state constitution mandates things like dismemberment abortions — I just don't think that’s the proper interpretation."

Conversely, Crist has yet to outline an official position on abortion, in terms of how long pregnant women can legally wait, prior to termination.

RealClear Politics, which monitors the various tracking polls connected to the Florida governor race, has the incumbent DeSantis possessing a lead range of 4 to 11 percentage points, heading into the final weeks.

Also, Newsmax recently chronicled how the Orlando Sentinel pegs DeSantis' lead over Crist at 11 points.