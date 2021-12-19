×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | desantis | florida | mandates | business

DeSantis Asserts Anti-Mandate Stance Protects Florida Workers, Businesses

DeSantis Asserts Anti-Mandate Stance Protects Florida Workers, Businesses
Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference n 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 19 December 2021 12:58 PM

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday touted his state’s response to the pandemic, including bans on mandates — and said the state's economy has responded well as a result.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” DeSantis declared “what we did in Florida is we didn't leave it to chance.”

“We passed substantive protections in a special session for Floridians so that they are able to have generous ability to opt out of these types of mandates,” he said. “We feel like we've done what we needed to do to protect our employees.”

“At the end of the day, Floridians know we will not let anybody lock them down, we will not let anyone take their jobs, we will not let anyone ruin their businesses, and we will not let anyone close their schools." he declared. "So people are going to be able to live life, they're going to be able to make their own decisions."

According to DeSantis, the state’s economy is doing well because there are few restrictions.

“Since COVID, people know in Florida their freedoms are going to be respected,” he said. “People know they can invest here and not have their businesses shut down. People know they're going to be able to get jobs here and not be forced out based on mandates.”

“I think the fact that we've really stood for freedom in addition to having good tax and spend policies has really caused people to want to come work in Florida,” he continued. “And we're producing more jobs per capita than other states, but we have hundreds of thousands of job openings because the economy is performing well.”

DeSantis also praised his state’s emphasis on early treatment of COVID infection.

“We do put a lot of emphasis, unlike most states and certainly unlike the Biden administration, on early treatment when people do get infected,” he said.

“And it's not just unvaccinated like they like to say. Our monoclonal antibody clinics that we set up across the state, the majority of people that go to those are fully vaccinated, high risk people. So since we've rolled out the clinics, we've had one of the lowest hospitalization rates in the country. So we're going to continue focusing on early treatment, and we're going to continue protecting people's individual choices and freedoms.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday touted his state's response to the pandemic, including bans on mandates - and said the state's economy has responded well as a result.
desantis, florida, mandates, business
387
2021-58-19
Sunday, 19 December 2021 12:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved