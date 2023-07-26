Economist/YouGov Poll: DeSantis' Support By Women Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has the support of only 13% of Republican women for the GOP presidential nomination, according to a survey conducted by The Economist and YouGov released Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump leads among women, with 55% backing him, while Vivek Ramaswamy comes in third in the category at 5%, with less than a month to go until the first Republican primary debate.

Support for DeSantis among male Republicans is higher at 21%, while among males Trump is also leading at 55%, with Ramaswamy at 5%.

The only subgroup the Florida governor does better with than males are so-called "urban" Republicans, 25% of whom back him.

The poll is just the latest to show that DeSantis has very limited support among women.

Earlier this year his administration in Florida pushed both a six-week abortion ban and legislation prohibiting permanent alimony in divorce agreements, according to Florida Politics.

The survey by The Economist and YouGov was conducted among 262 Republican women on July 22-25, and has an approximate margin of error of 3%.