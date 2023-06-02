DeSantis: Biden Fall 'Sad,' 'Frustrating'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to President Joe Biden's fall at the Air Force Academy graduation Thursday "sad" and "frustrating."

"It's a sad thing to see," DeSantis, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate, said Friday during a campaign event in Beaufort County, S.C. "You don't want to see anyone do that. But it was frustrating because honestly that was symbolic of the state of our country."

"Our country continues to stub its toe," he added. "Our country continues to trip and fall. Our country continues to go in the wrong direction."

The White House on Thursday said Biden was fine after he tripped on a sandbag and fell to his knees during an Air Force commencement ceremony in Colorado.

"He's fine," Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, tweeted. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."

Biden, 80, had just delivered a speech to the Air Force graduates before helping to hand out diplomas.

He fell after he gave out the final diploma and was headed back to his seat.

The spill has added chatter to concerns about the president's age and fitness ahead of a 2024 presidential run.

"No one should feel good about watching the President fall," said former South Carolina Gov. and 2024 GOP nominee Nikki Haley. "While this is hard to see, we have to be honest with the American people. Our enemies see the same TV clips and wonder who is in charge."

Asked about his age after he announced he was running again, Biden said it would be up to voters to judge "whether or not I have it or don't have it."

"I respect them taking a hard look at it — I'd take a hard look at it, as well. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run, and I feel good. I feel excited about the prospects," he told ABC.

Former President Donald Trump when told about Biden's fall responded: "I hope he's not hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You gotta be careful about that. … even if you have to tip-toe down the ramp."