DeSantis Has Much Riding on First Debate

The first Republican presidential debate on Aug. 23 is shaping up to be a make-or-break moment for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, experts told NBC News on Monday.

Supporters, donors, and voters are all looking at the debate in Milwaukee as an event that could re-establish DeSantis as a strong alternative to former President Donald Trump or deliver a death blow to an already ailing campaign.

“The debate is of vital importance for Gov. DeSantis,” Dan Eberhart, a donor to the campaign, told NBC. “He urgently needs to change the story arc and regain momentum.”

DeSantis’ campaign has been underwhelming since its official launch in May. His poll numbers remain stagnant, donors have grown restless, and he has fired more than 40% of his campaign staff in recent weeks as Trump continues to hold a commanding lead.

This puts even more pressure on DeSantis to do well in the debate and on the prime-time national stage it provides.

“If he bombs, it’s full-blown tailspin at that point,” said Republican strategist Gregg Keller, who has worked on presidential campaigns dating to George W. Bush in 2004. “You do this long enough and you don’t believe any early narrative. Yet I personally have become convinced that DeSantis has some very, very substantial problems.”

DeSantis campaign allies say the debate's national exposure will only bolster him, giving the governor the chance to show off his intelligence and political record, among the attributes they say got him elected twice in Florida.

“Donald Trump lost the first presidential debate to Joe Biden because he is a good showman, but he is not a good debater because it highlights his weaknesses," Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, told NBC. "Whereas in Ron DeSantis’ case, it showcases his preparation, his brainpower and his application of it all to the benefit of ordinary Americans’ lives. So I look very forward to his performance in those debates as a place to expand his forward-looking vision for America.”