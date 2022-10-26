UNF Poll: DeSantis Margin Widens to 14 Points Over Crist

A new poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows Gov. Ron DeSantis receiving 55% of the vote, compared to 41% for Democrat Charlie Crist.

The UNF poll, with a rating of A/B from FiveThirtyEight, widens the gap by more than any poll taken since last September. The polls from Florida Atlantic University and Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, taken earlier this month, had DeSantis up by 11 percentage points.

DeSantis' most substantial support comes from white voters, who prefer him by 33 percentage points over Crist. Voters between the ages of 34 and 44 strongly preferred the Republican governor, with a 36 percentage point lead over Crist.

The gap is not as wide with women voters, where DeSantis holds 50%, compared to 47% who support Crist.

Independent voters showed an 11 percentage point lead for the incumbent over Crist.

Among other demographics, Black voters overwhelmingly support Crist at 78%, while only 13% for DeSantis. Hispanic voters were found to prefer DeSantis within the poll's margin of error.

The Republican Florida governor finds stronger support among those without a college degree over the college-educated, at 57%. College-educated showed 51% for DeSantis, compared to 46% for Crist.

DeSantis loses some traction among the younger voters. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, Crist sits at 65%, while DeSantis struggles at a mere 18%.

Those above the age of 65 appear to be DeSantis' most ardent supporters at 64%.