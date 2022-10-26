×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: desantis | crist | florida | unf poll

UNF Poll: DeSantis Margin Widens to 14 Points Over Crist

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:42 PM EDT

A new poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows Gov. Ron DeSantis receiving 55% of the vote, compared to 41% for Democrat Charlie Crist.

The UNF poll, with a rating of A/B from FiveThirtyEight, widens the gap by more than any poll taken since last September. The polls from Florida Atlantic University and Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, taken earlier this month, had DeSantis up by 11 percentage points.

DeSantis' most substantial support comes from white voters, who prefer him by 33 percentage points over Crist. Voters between the ages of 34 and 44 strongly preferred the Republican governor, with a 36 percentage point lead over Crist.

The gap is not as wide with women voters, where DeSantis holds 50%, compared to 47% who support Crist.

Independent voters showed an 11 percentage point lead for the incumbent over Crist.

Among other demographics, Black voters overwhelmingly support Crist at 78%, while only 13% for DeSantis. Hispanic voters were found to prefer DeSantis within the poll's margin of error.

The Republican Florida governor finds stronger support among those without a college degree over the college-educated, at 57%. College-educated showed 51% for DeSantis, compared to 46% for Crist.

DeSantis loses some traction among the younger voters. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, Crist sits at 65%, while DeSantis struggles at a mere 18%.

Those above the age of 65 appear to be DeSantis' most ardent supporters at 64%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new poll by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Laboratory shows Gov. Ron DeSantis receiving 55% of the vote, compared to 41% for Democrat Charlie Crist.
desantis, crist, florida, unf poll
239
2022-42-26
Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved