DeSantis Wishes US 'Speedy Recovery' From Biden

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday wished President Joe Biden a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19 and the U.S. a “speedy recovery” from his presidency.

“'I want to, on behalf of the State of Florida, wish President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID. And I also want to wish the United States of America a speedy recovery from Joe Biden,” the governor said before an audience of young Republican voters in Tampa, Fla., at the Student Action Summit held by Turning Point USA.

DeSantis, a leading Republican candidate for 2024, also slammed Biden on his energy and immigration policies.

“He came in and cranked the printing presses, kneecapped American energy, and he also opened our southern border,” DeSantis said.

“And what we’ve seen in the last year and a half is the largest illegal migration into this country in the history of the United States of America. We have record human trafficking, we have record sex trafficking, and we have record drug trafficking.”

The governor also attacked Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has run reelection ads in Florida, fueling speculation he wants to run for president in 2024 should Biden not run.

“We believe every parent in the state of Florida has a right to send their little kid to elementary school without having radical gender ideology injected into the curriculum," DeSantis said.

"It is totally inappropriate to take some 6-year-old kid and to say, well, you may have been born a boy, but maybe you're really a girl. That is wrong and may fly in California but it does not fly here in the state of Florida.”