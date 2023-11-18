DeSantis Campaign Nets $2 Million in 48 Hours

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brought $2 million into his campaign coffers in 48 hours this week, coming at a time when former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been attracting money from large GOP donors as well.

The money came from five fundraisers in Florida in places where donors were asked to donate up to $11,600 to be split between a fund for the primary, another fund for the general election, and a leadership political action committee, with a campaign spokesperson saying the "overwhelming majority" of the money is for the primary, reported Axios.

A campaign spokesperson said the "overwhelming majority" of the money raised was for the primary.

The donations come as DeSantis, who is campaigning as the most viable alternative to the GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, has expanded his high-dollar donor base while many of his donors are maxed out, according to campaign finance records.

At one fundraiser in Vero Beach, Florida, people attending were asked to spend $10,000 for a photo and access to a reception for DeSantis.

FedEx Vice Chairman Brad Martin, who co-hosted one of the fundraisers, said in a statement that DeSantis is the only candidate in the race for the GOP nomination "who can actually win the presidency [and] who also has the preparation, character, and courage to lead this country to a better future. That is why I have been so enthusiastic about supporting him and why he continues to gain momentum with donors across the country."

DeSantis brought in $15 million in the third quarter but entered the fourth quarter with $5 million cash on hand that can be used for the primary. In comparison, Haley had $9.1 million and Trump has more than both Haley and DeSantis combined, with $36 million.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has transferred staff to Iowa with the hopes of boosting his performance in the upcoming caucuses, while Haley's rising poll numbers and debate performances are prompting large donors to give her a second look.