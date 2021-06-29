DeSantis on Speaker Roster at Nevada Event as Presidential Nom Race Heats Up

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly set to speak at a Nevada event later this summer that is expected to heat up the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis is on the speaker roster for The Basque Fry in mid-August, an annual event hosted by former Nevada state attorney general Adam Laxalt, and organized by his Morning in Nevada PAC, the Washington Examiner reported.

Also set to speak is Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who’s also getting attention as a potential presidential candidate, the news outlet reported.

According to the Washington Examiner,. Republican nomination hopefuls also have been visiting Iowa and New Hampshire; Nevada has voted fourth on the GOP’s presidential nominating calendar.

Other speakers at the Basque Fry — a play on the Lamb Fry events that Laxalt’s late grandfather, Paul Laxalt, the former Nevada governor and senator, used to host — include Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and organizer of the Conservative Political Action Conference, and former Ambassador Richard Grenell, the news outlet reported.

DeSantis, who’s running for reelection in Florida next year, has been topping polls asking Republican voters whom they would support for president in 2024, the Washington Examiner reported, adding that in some of those surveys, DeSantis led if former President Donald Trump wasn’t offered as a choice. In others, the Florida governor led regardless.