DeSantis' Security, Travel Costs Up 70 Percent; Fla. Foots Bill

Security and travel costs for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rose by nearly 70% in a year as the GOP presidential candidate sought to expand his national profile, with taxpayers footing the bill, reports The Tampa Bay Times.

The state spent more than $3 million on DeSantis' travel and more than $5 million on his protective security service detail in the 2022-2023 budget year that ended June 30, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Travel, and Protective Services Report on Transportation and Protective Services.

The previous year's total was about $4.8 million.

"Protective operations salaries are covered under the FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] budget," said Gretl Plessinger, spokesperson for the agency that handles the governor's security and travel in an interview in June.

"For us, it doesn't matter whether it's a campaign event or a vacation on the beach, for protective ops we cover him 24-7."

Alex Lanfranconi, the governor’' deputy press secretary, said the additional cost could be attributed to the need for extra FDLE agents on DeSantis' security detail.

"His record as the most effective conservative governor in American history has also earned him an elevated threat profile, and FDLE has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain safe," Lanfranconi said.

DeSantis in May signed a bill into law that exempts records related to his travel from the state’s public disclosure law.