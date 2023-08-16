×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: desantis | 2024 | president | florida

DeSantis' Security, Travel Costs Up 70 Percent; Fla. Foots Bill

By    |   Wednesday, 16 August 2023 04:48 PM EDT

Security and travel costs for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rose by nearly 70% in a year as the GOP presidential candidate sought to expand his national profile, with taxpayers footing the bill, reports The Tampa Bay Times.

The state spent more than $3 million on DeSantis' travel and more than $5 million on his protective security service detail in the 2022-2023 budget year that ended June 30, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Travel, and Protective Services Report on Transportation and Protective Services.

The previous year's total was about $4.8 million.

"Protective operations salaries are covered under the FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] budget," said Gretl Plessinger, spokesperson for the agency that handles the governor's security and travel in an interview in June.

"For us, it doesn't matter whether it's a campaign event or a vacation on the beach, for protective ops we cover him 24-7."

Alex Lanfranconi, the governor’' deputy press secretary, said the additional cost could be attributed to the need for extra FDLE agents on DeSantis' security detail.

"His record as the most effective conservative governor in American history has also earned him an elevated threat profile, and FDLE has increased the number of protective agents to ensure the governor and his family remain safe," Lanfranconi said.

DeSantis in May signed a bill into law that exempts records related to his travel from the state’s public disclosure law.

Solange Reyner

Bio coming soon.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Security and travel costs for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rose by nearly 70% in a year as the GOP presidential candidate sought to expand his national profile, with taxpayers footing the bill, reports The Tampa Bay Times.
desantis, 2024, president, florida
235
2023-48-16
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved