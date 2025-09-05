Rep. Van Orden to Sen. Ossoff: Vets 'Not Political Props'

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., lashed out at Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., on Friday for a social media post Ossoff made indicating he was instrumental in passing the VA Home Loan Reform Act.

"This is a bald faced LIE," Van Orden wrote on X. "@SenOssoff had absolutely nothing to do with this bill, and I mean nothing. He did not even VOTE for it, it passed by UC [unanimous consent]."

"This disgusting and shameful behavior must stop. Veterans are not political props."

Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, tagged the accounts of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans, as well as fellow retired SEAL Robert O'Neill.

Ossoff's office on Wednesday posted a clip of a WTVM 9 broadcast that framed the measure as "his bipartisan bill" and featured the senator touting the legislation flanked by local leaders and veterans.

The VA Home Loan Reform Act, introduced by Van Orden in the House in March, will help veterans who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments by moving any missed payments to the back of their loan term. The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 30.

"This law helps fulfill a promise to those who protected us with their service and continue to do so today by providing a path to maintain homeownership," Van Orden said in a statement at the time. "I am very proud of our legislation and thankful to President Trump for signing it into law."

Newsmax reached out to Ossoff's press office for comment.