Rep. Van Orden: Pay More for Guac to Rid US of Fentanyl

By    |   Wednesday, 27 November 2024 10:36 PM EST

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., said he would be willing to pay more for guacamole and other products from Mexico that might be subject to President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs if it helps stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Speaking to CNN on what outcome Trump's tariffs and mass deportation plans would have, Van Orden prefaced that "what's really been inflationary," is "the last four years of the radical, out-of-control Biden spending with this Inflation Reduction Act."

"And if it means that I have to pay more for guacamole but fentanyl poisoning does not come across the Canadian and Mexican border, and our mothers and sisters and brothers and daughters aren't poisoned to death by this chemical that's coming across the borders, I'm willing to pay for guacamole, as is the rest of the United States of America," he said.

Newsfront
