Judge Accepts Chauvin Plea Deal

The federal judge overseeing the civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted a plea deal for Derek Chauvin, CNN reports.

The deal, which was filed several months ago, states that while the judge will sentence Chauvin to between 20 to 25 years in prison, he will likely serve between 17 and just over 21, "assuming all good-time credit."

Chauvin was convicted of murder in state court last year for the killing of Floyd in 2020 and sentenced to 22½ years, which he is currently serving.

He has filed an appeal with the Minnesota Court of Appeals seeking to overturn his conviction. He previously pleaded guilty at the end of last year to violating Floyd's civil rights.

The three other former officers who have been convicted of federal civil rights charges, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, have not received sentencing dates since presentence investigations for all three of them remain ongoing. They have also been charged with aiding and abetting in Floyd's death and will go on trial for those charges in state court next month.

The three former officers previously rejected plea agreements on the state charges last month.