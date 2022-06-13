Amber Heard Says She Doesn't Blame Jury for Siding With Depp

Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame the jury for siding with ex-husband Johnny Depp, who she called a “beloved character” and “fantastic actor” in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show set to air Friday.

Heard, in her first appearance since a U.S. jury found Heard defamed Depp with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse, also said the social media frenzy surrounding the case was “unfair.”

"I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally," she told Savannah Guthrie.

"But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit. The judge in the case reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state’s statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages $10.4 million.

The high-profile trial took case over about six weeks in Fairfax County, Virginia, and was broadcast across the country.