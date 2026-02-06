DOJ to Let Lawmakers Review Unredacted Epstein Files

Members of Congress will be able to review unredacted versions of previously released documents related to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Department of Justice.

The move comes after criticism that the Trump administration has improperly shielded the identities of various people.

The review process will begin Monday and take place at the Department of Justice, according to a letter sent to members of Congress and obtained Friday by media outlets.

Lawmakers will be permitted to review more than 3 million pages of documents that have been released publicly, but only on DOJ computers in a designated reading room.

Physical copies will not be provided.

The letter, written by Patrick Davis, assistant attorney general, said members of Congress can review the documents provided they give the department at least 24 hours' notice.

The review option is limited to lawmakers themselves; staff will not be allowed to participate.

Legislators can take notes but are prohibited from bringing electronic devices into the reading room.

"We are confident that this review will further demonstrate the Department's good faith work to appropriately process an enormous volume of documents in a very short time," Davis wrote, adding that the move is in line with DOJ's "commitment to maximum transparency," according to the Washington Examiner.

After Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of the latest trove of Epstein-related documents last week, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., urged him to allow members of Congress to view the files in full.

The lawmakers have led a bipartisan effort calling for greater disclosure.

Khanna said Thursday that he and Massie had requested a meeting with Blanche seeking an explanation for why certain information had been redacted, the Examiner reported.

On Friday, Khanna praised DOJ's decision, writing on X: "When Congress pushes back, Congress can prevail. @RepThomasMassie & I have always believed that Congress must not be a doormat."

Blanche cautioned last week that reviewing the documents may not satisfy public demands for answers.

"There is a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents," Blanche said.

"There's nothing I can do about that," he added. "There's this built-in assumption that somehow there's this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about, that we're covering up, or that we're choosing not to prosecute.

"That is not the case. I don't know whether there are men out there that abuse these women.

"If we learn about information and evidence that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will."