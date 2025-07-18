DOJ Moves to Restore Gun Rights After Some Convictions

The Department of Justice is recommending the restoration of gun ownership rights to people convicted of some crimes when they are not "likely to act in a manner dangerous to public safety."

If approved, the rules change would return Second Amendment rights to some Americans who have a criminal record.

That is something President Donald Trump addressed in an executive order in early February when he ordered his administration to "examine all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, international agreements, and other actions" that affect Americans' gun rights.

The new DOJ recommendation would affect people who have been charged with a felony or domestic violence misdemeanor, now prevented from gun ownership.

The rule change would allow some of those blocked from gun ownership to petition the government and prove they are not a threat to society or anyone in particular.

The proposal spells out that some who might try to get their rights reinstated would still be blocked, "absent extraordinary circumstances, violent felons, registered sex offenders, and illegal aliens, in particular, will remain presumptively ineligible for relief."

The administration's plan sets up a concise framework to allow petitioning for the restoration of gun rights and a streamlined management and decision process.

DOJ noted that while it is already possible to petition for the restoration of one's right to gun ownership, the process is cumbersome and rarely results in a positive outcome for the petitioner.

U.S. pardon attorney Edward R. Martin Jr. said, "My team and I are developing a 925(c) program landing page with a sophisticated, user-friendly platform for Americans petitioning for the return of their gun rights, which will make the process easier for them."

People interested in immediately petitioning to restore their right to bear arms have been offered the recommendation to wait until the new process has been implemented. They may offer their comments on the proposal in the interim.