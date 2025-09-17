Denmark Leads Large Military Exercise in Greenland Without US

Denmark did not invite the U.S. military to take part in Arctic Light 2025, the largest military exercise in Greenland's modern history, as NATO allies step up defense cooperation in the Arctic amid U.S. interest in the island.

Denmark's Arctic commander, Soren Andersen, confirmed that, while U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had been invited, no U.S. military units were asked to participate.

"We work together with colleagues on the U.S. Pituffik Space Base, but they were not invited with units for this exercise," Andersen told Reuters.

The U.S. has previously participated in Denmark-led military exercises in Greenland. A spokesperson at the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen said that "while we are not participating in this particular exercise, we continue our robust military cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark and other Arctic allies."

Independent military analyst Hans Peter Michaelsen told Reuters the exercise has "a strong political signaling" to demonstrate Denmark's stewardship of Greenland with NATO allies.

"The exercise is basically designed to show the Americans that Denmark looks after Greenland and does so with the help of other major NATO countries," Michaelsen said.

Andersen dismissed suggestions that the drill was intended to send a message to Washington.

Denmark has ramped up defense investment and military activity in Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory, since President Donald Trump's comments about acquiring the strategically located territory and criticism over Denmark's efforts to defend it.

Ties between Copenhagen and Washington have worsened this year due to Trump's refusal to rule out taking Greenland by force. Denmark last month summoned the top U.S. diplomat in Copenhagen over reports alleging covert influence operations by U.S. citizens in Greenland.

Arctic Light 2025, running from Sept. 9-19, involves more than 550 soldiers, including special forces, from Denmark, France, Germany, Sweden and Norway.

Denmark is deploying a frigate, helicopters, and F-16 fighter jets, while France has contributed a naval vessel, an air refueling tanker aircraft and a drone unit.

The exercise prepares for potential scenarios involving increased Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic, Andersen said.

The U.S. embassy spokesperson said that NATO allies' efforts to ensure preparedness to defend in the Arctic were welcome.

The U.S., which maintained 17 bases in Greenland during the Cold War, currently has a permanent presence only at the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland.