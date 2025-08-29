WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: denis bouchard | voting | elections | canada

Canadian Man Charged With Voting Illegally in '22, '24 U.S. Elections

By    |   Friday, 29 August 2025 02:11 PM EDT

A 69-year-old Canadian man has been charged with illegally voting in the 2022 and 2024 U.S. elections.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina, Denis Bouchard "falsely claimed to be a United States citizen to vote in federal elections."

"Every single time a noncitizen casts an illegal vote in North Carolina, it steals and nullifies the vote of an actual citizen," U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said in a release.

"If the records are correct, this Canadian citizen appears to have voted in New Hanover and Pender County elections over the past 20 years. We intend to prove his illegal conduct in court and put an end to it."

Bouchard, who has resided in the U.S. since the 1960s, faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for three counts: illegally registering to vote and voting in federal elections in 2022 and 2024.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A 69-year-old Canadian man has been charged with illegally voting in the 2022 and 2024 U.S. elections
denis bouchard, voting, elections, canada
149
2025-11-29
Friday, 29 August 2025 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved