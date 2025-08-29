Canadian Man Charged With Voting Illegally in '22, '24 U.S. Elections

A 69-year-old Canadian man has been charged with illegally voting in the 2022 and 2024 U.S. elections.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina, Denis Bouchard "falsely claimed to be a United States citizen to vote in federal elections."

"Every single time a noncitizen casts an illegal vote in North Carolina, it steals and nullifies the vote of an actual citizen," U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle said in a release.

"If the records are correct, this Canadian citizen appears to have voted in New Hanover and Pender County elections over the past 20 years. We intend to prove his illegal conduct in court and put an end to it."

Bouchard, who has resided in the U.S. since the 1960s, faces a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for three counts: illegally registering to vote and voting in federal elections in 2022 and 2024.