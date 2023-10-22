×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dengue virus | mosquitoes | pasadena

First Reported Case of Locally Transmitted Dengue Virus in Calif.

By    |   Sunday, 22 October 2023 09:16 PM EDT

An "extremely rare" case of local transmission of dengue virus has been reported by Pasadena health officials, the first known case in California to occur in someone who had not recently traveled, NBC Los Angeles reported over the weekend.

However, Dr. Matthew Feaster, an epidemiologist with the Pasadena Public Health Department, said in a statement that "this was likely an isolated incident and that there is very low risk of additional dengue exposure in Pasadena."

A person can be infected with dengue virus from an infected Aedes mosquito, according to health officials, but such occurrences in the United States almost always happen in travelers who have visited other nations where dengue is found.

The patient, who was not identified, is recovering, and health officials said that standard precautions against the spread of mosquitoes should be taken.

Officials emphasized that mosquitoes need only a small amount of stagnant water to breed, which can quickly result in breeding sites around one's property, according to ABC7.

The officials said that this case was likely due to a mosquito biting a person who was infected with the virus, then spreading it to the new patient,  Los Angeles NBC reported.

Symptoms of dengue may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches.

The city said that experts "deployed traps to assess the mosquito population and, importantly, testing to date has not identified any dengue-infected mosquitoes," adding that "testing of mosquitoes from additional traps will continue over the next few weeks." 

Health officials released standard precautionary tips to reduce mosquito populations, such as:

  • Get rid of standing water in clogged rain gutters, buckets, or anything that holds water for more than a week.
  • Make absolutely certain that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained and report neglected swimming pools to the authorities.
  • Change water every week in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers.
  • Wear insect repellent containing active ingredients approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Environmental Protection Agency, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
  • Wear loosely fitted, light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An "extremely rare" case of local transmission of dengue virus has been reported by Pasadena health officials, the first known case in California to occur in someone who had not recently traveled, NBC Los Angeles reported over the weekend.
dengue virus, mosquitoes, pasadena
347
2023-16-22
Sunday, 22 October 2023 09:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved