First Reported Case of Locally Transmitted Dengue Virus in Calif.

An "extremely rare" case of local transmission of dengue virus has been reported by Pasadena health officials, the first known case in California to occur in someone who had not recently traveled, NBC Los Angeles reported over the weekend.

However, Dr. Matthew Feaster, an epidemiologist with the Pasadena Public Health Department, said in a statement that "this was likely an isolated incident and that there is very low risk of additional dengue exposure in Pasadena."

A person can be infected with dengue virus from an infected Aedes mosquito, according to health officials, but such occurrences in the United States almost always happen in travelers who have visited other nations where dengue is found.

The patient, who was not identified, is recovering, and health officials said that standard precautions against the spread of mosquitoes should be taken.

Officials emphasized that mosquitoes need only a small amount of stagnant water to breed, which can quickly result in breeding sites around one's property, according to ABC7.

The officials said that this case was likely due to a mosquito biting a person who was infected with the virus, then spreading it to the new patient, Los Angeles NBC reported.

Symptoms of dengue may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches.

The city said that experts "deployed traps to assess the mosquito population and, importantly, testing to date has not identified any dengue-infected mosquitoes," adding that "testing of mosquitoes from additional traps will continue over the next few weeks."

Health officials released standard precautionary tips to reduce mosquito populations, such as:

Get rid of standing water in clogged rain gutters, buckets, or anything that holds water for more than a week.

Make absolutely certain that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained and report neglected swimming pools to the authorities.

Change water every week in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers.

Wear insect repellent containing active ingredients approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Environmental Protection Agency, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear loosely fitted, light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.