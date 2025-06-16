WATCH TV LIVE

Dems Outside Minn. Were on Alleged Shooter's List

Monday, 16 June 2025 05:41 PM EDT

The names of multiple Democrat lawmakers outside Minnesota were on the list of the alleged shooter who gunned down a state representative over the weekend, according to multiple reports Monday.

Reps. Hillary Scholten and Debbie Dingell of Michigan as well as Mark Pocan of Wisconsin were told by U.S. Capitol Police that their names were found on a hit list of alleged killer Vance Boelter, who police say shot and killed Minnesota Democrat state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, on Saturday morning, Axios reported.

Scholten, for one, opted to postpone a town hall scheduled for Monday after being told she was on the list.

"After being made aware that my name was on a list connected to the recent tragic shooting in Minnesota, my office has made the difficult decision to postpone our planned town hall in Muskegon," Scholten said in a statement, adding the decision was the "responsible choice."

Pocan and Dingell, however, told Axios they’re planning to move forward with scheduled events.

"We haven't canceled anything," Pocan told the outlet.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan Democrat Reps. Haley Stevens, Shri Thanedar and Rashida Tlaib, plus Sen. Elissa Slotkin were also on the list.

The Washington Post reported lawmakers from Iowa and Illinois were also on the list.

Boelter, 57, was caught late Sunday after a massive two-day manhunt. In addition to gunning down Hortman and her husband, police say he first shot and wounded Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. He faces federal murder, stalking and firearms charges.

In his vehicle, police say they found a list of dozens of pro-abortion figures and Democrat lawmakers, including Minnesota Reps. Angie Craig and Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan along with Smith were on the list under a section noted, "added protections for abortions in MN,” Fox9 News reported.

Smith said Sunday, "I don't want to think that I have to a personal security detail everywhere I go, but I think we really have to look at the situation that we're in."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

