Dem Voter Registration Spikes After Kamala's Launch

By    |   Wednesday, 14 August 2024 01:32 PM EDT

The Democratic Party saw a surge in voter registrations in key battleground states after Vice President Kamala Harris launched her presidential campaign last month, The New York Times reported.

Voter registration data from South Carolina and Pennsylvania show that the number of voter registrations for Democrats spiked in the week that President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign, but those numbers were far surpassed by the number of Republican voters who registered in those same states in the weeks before.

Democrats added nearly 500 registrations in the week that Biden dropped out, compared to nearly 1,000 registrations for Republicans the week before. Similarly, Democrats saw about 1,000 new registrations in Pennsylvania during the week that Biden suspended his campaign, but the GOP saw more than 2,000 the week before during the Republican National Convention.

Newsweek reported that in July 2024, more than 21,000 Republicans registered to vote in Pennsylvania compared to 5,000 Democrats during that same time period in the state.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

