Quinnipiac Poll: Most Dem Voters Might Change Pick

According to a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, 63% of registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters say they might change their candidate choice depending on what happens leading up to the Democrat presidential primary.

Additionally, 47% of voters say they would support President Joe Biden while 46% would support former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 general election matchup.

"Trump goes to war with the American legal system, while Biden wrestles with military conflicts on two fronts. Despite the swirling tumult, the partisan criticism, and rancor, the two candidates are still as tied as tied can be," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a release.

The poll also focused on issues of the day:

47% approve of Biden’s response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine; 46% disapprove.

44% approve of the the nation's policy toward Israel; 44% disapprove.

42% approve to the U.S. response to the war between Israel and Hamas; 46% disapprove.

64% disapprove of the situation at the Mexican border; 27% approve.

The poll, conducted Oct. 26-30 among 1,610 self-identified registered voters nationwide, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.