×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | voters | biden

Poll: 59 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden Should Run Again in '24

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:07 PM EDT

Fifty-nine percent of Democrat voters think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a six-point increase compared to August, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll.

If Biden didn’t run, Vice President Kamala Harris was the top pick out of a list of 26 potential Democratic primary contenders with 26% support.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in second, winning 13%.

More than 60% of respondents said former President Donald Trump should not run again; and more than 50% said they believed Trump had not handled his business affairs honestly before, during or after his presidency.

The poll also found:

  • 45% of voters said they would pick a Democrat for Congress if the election were today, compared with 43% who said they would pick a Republican.
  • Economy was the top issue among voters (44%), and 61% disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy.
  • Biden's approval rating dropped to just 41%, with 56% disapproving.
  • Democrats support both making it harder for Congress and state governments to override election results, 66% and 65%, respectively.
  • More than 50% of independents supported making it harder for state governments to override results, and 45% supported it when it came to Congress. Support among Republican voters was lower (41% state governments and 42% with Congress).

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Fifty-nine percent of Democrat voters think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a six-point increase compared to August, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll.
democrats, voters, biden
210
2022-07-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved