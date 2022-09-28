Poll: 59 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden Should Run Again in '24

Fifty-nine percent of Democrat voters think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a six-point increase compared to August, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll.

If Biden didn’t run, Vice President Kamala Harris was the top pick out of a list of 26 potential Democratic primary contenders with 26% support.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in second, winning 13%.

More than 60% of respondents said former President Donald Trump should not run again; and more than 50% said they believed Trump had not handled his business affairs honestly before, during or after his presidency.

The poll also found: