Poll: 59 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden Should Run Again in '24

Fifty-nine percent of Democrat voters think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a six-point increase compared to August, according to a new Morning Consult-Politico poll.
If Biden didn’t run, Vice President Kamala Harris was the top pick out of a list of 26 potential Democratic primary contenders with 26% support.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in second, winning 13%.
More than 60% of respondents said former President Donald Trump should not run again; and more than 50% said they believed Trump had not handled his business affairs honestly before, during or after his presidency.
The poll also found:
- 45% of voters said they would pick a Democrat for Congress if the election were today, compared with 43% who said they would pick a Republican.
- Economy was the top issue among voters (44%), and 61% disapproved of Biden’s handling of the economy.
- Biden's approval rating dropped to just 41%, with 56% disapproving.
- Democrats support both making it harder for Congress and state governments to override election results, 66% and 65%, respectively.
- More than 50% of independents supported making it harder for state governments to override results, and 45% supported it when it came to Congress. Support among Republican voters was lower (41% state governments and 42% with Congress).
