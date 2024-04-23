Democrats Bracing for 16 Potential Trump VP Picks

Democratic groups are also playing the guessing game on who Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump will select as his running mate for November's election, with one declaring the entire slate of potential picks "extremist."

Emily's List on Tuesday released its annual "on notice" list of 14 vice presidential candidates, taking aim at the "extreme anti-abortion agenda" of each potential pick.

The Senate Majority PAC, meanwhile, sent an email survey to donors to choose from 11 VP potentials they want to see debate Vice President Kamala Harris in the fall, the Washington Examiner reported.

"Take our new Democratic VP survey now: Who do you most want to see Vice President Kamala Harris take on and defeat in November?" the group said.

The Emily's List slate: Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem; Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida; Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia; Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida; Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama; Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

"Our message with these Republican VP picks is really simple. Emily's List sees the extremism, and we're putting you on notice that this is going to be a ticket that supports an extreme anti-abortion agenda," Emily's List President Jessica Mackler told NBC News.

The Senate Majority PAC list includes: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott; former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Scott; Stefanik; Vance; Noem; Huckabee Sanders; Carson; Donalds; Britt; and Ramaswamy.

"Ever since Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential nominee, they've worked tirelessly to defeat Donald Trump and deliver results for the American people. And they're ready to do it again," read the PAC's memo.