×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: democrats | trump | bar | office | jan 6 | amendment

Democrats Still Obsessed With Barring Trump From Future Office

Democrats Still Obsessed With Barring Trump From Future Office

President Donald Trump at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By    |   Thursday, 06 January 2022 09:37 AM

Some Democrats remain fixated on trying to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again, The Hill reported.

Since the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol, nearly a dozen Democrat lawmakers have spoken publicly or privately about using a post-Civil War constitutional amendment to disqualify Trump from holding office again, The Hill reported Thursday.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment says that officeholders who "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same" are disqualified from future office.

Constitutional scholars and pro-democracy advocates have joined Democrats in exploring how that amendment might be used to stop Trump. While the topic has received less public attention in recent months, people who remain engaged on the issue told The Hill that discussions have been ongoing.

"If anything, the idea has waxed and waned," Laurence Tribe, a constitutional expert at Harvard Law School, told The Hill.

"I hear it being raised with considerable frequency these days both by media commentators and by members of Congress and their staffs, some of whom have sought my advice on how to implement Section 3."

The Hill said that Tribe had spoken to office members representing Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who sits on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s partisan Jan. 6 House select committee; Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who chairs the House Judiciary Committee; and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

"I continue to explore all legal paths to ensure that the people who tried to subvert our democracy are not in charge of it," Wasserman Schultz told The Hill.

Most constitutional scholars who spoke to The Hill think the provision is not "self-executing" — meaning that applying Section 3 to Trump would require an additional step by Congress. However, other scholars believe that a simple majority in both chambers would be enough.

Tribe is among scholars who say Congress would need to establish a neutral fact-finding body or rely on a federal court to determine if Trump's actions warrant the amendment being used.

Outside groups also are trying to prevent Trump from running again.

Free Speech For People has mounted a campaign pressuring top state elections officials so Trump’s name would not appear on any future ballot.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Some Democrats want to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again, The Hill reported. Since the Jan. 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol, nearly a dozen Democrat lawmakers have explored using a post-Civil War...
democrats, trump, bar, office, jan 6, amendment
358
2022-37-06
Thursday, 06 January 2022 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved