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Tags: democrats | transgender | saveact | gruters

RNC Chair Gruters: Dems Abandoning Women

By    |   Saturday, 21 March 2026 05:03 PM EDT

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters on Saturday criticized Senate Democrats over their stance on transgender participation in women’s sports, arguing the issue undermines fairness and opportunities for female athletes.

In a statement, Gruters said, “men should not compete in women’s sports,” calling such participation “unfair” and “unsafe,” and describing it as “a direct assault on equal opportunity for female athletes.”

He also invoked Donald Trump’s position on the issue, saying the president “has made it clear that women’s sports are for women.”

Senate Democrats on Saturday blocked a Republican-backed amendment to the SAVE America Act that sought to bar transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports, a debate Republicans are expected to emphasize in this year’s midterm elections.

Gruters accused Senate Democrats of supporting policies that would allow transgender athletes assigned male at birth to compete in women’s categories, alleging such decisions could affect roster spots, playing time, championships, and scholarship opportunities for female competitors.

“Democrats are rejecting basic fairness and abandoning the very women they claim to support,” Gruters said.

The comments come amid an ongoing national debate over how to balance inclusion for transgender athletes with competitive equity in school and collegiate sports.

Republican lawmakers in multiple states have advanced legislation restricting participation in women’s sports based on biological sex at birth, framing the issue as one of fairness and safety.

Democrats and LGBTQ advocacy groups have pushed back, arguing that such restrictions discriminate against transgender individuals and could have harmful social and mental health impacts.

They maintain that policies should be guided by medical expertise and athletic governing bodies, many of which have implemented eligibility rules based on hormone levels or other criteria.

At the federal level, the issue has been tied to broader interpretations of Title IX, the law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters on Saturday criticized Senate Democrats over their stance on transgender participation in women's sports, arguing the issue undermines fairness and opportunities for female athletes.
democrats, transgender, saveact, gruters
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2026-03-21
Saturday, 21 March 2026 05:03 PM
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