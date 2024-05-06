Democrat Rep. Tim Kennedy Sworn In, Narrowing GOP Majority

Rep. Tim Kennedy, D-N.Y., took his oath on the House floor Monday, succeeding retired Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., tipping the balance of power with the GOP holding just a one-vote margin on any partisan vote, The Hill reported.

"I stand before you humbled by the opportunity God has given us to be together in this moment," he articulated post-swearing-in. "This awesome and magnificent responsibility that's been granted to me by the people of western New York."

Kennedy, formerly a state senator, clinched victory over GOP contender Gary Dickson in a special election for New York's 26th Congressional District last week.

With Kennedy's induction, the House comprises 430 members, leaving Republicans with 217 seats and Democrats with 213, edging the GOP's slender majority. The Republican tally has dwindled recently as several party members opted for early resignation.

The upcoming electoral void is that of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., which shall be filled after a special election scheduled for May 21 in his Central Valley district.

Higgins exited Congress in February after nearly two decades, attributing his departure to mounting dysfunction and sluggish progress in Washington, D.C.

He serves as president and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo. His resignation was part of a wave of incumbents opting out of reelection due to Capitol Hill's continuing turmoil.

Spanning the Niagara River, Kennedy's New York district encompasses Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Following a mass shooting in Buffalo in 2022, Kennedy advocated for gun safety legislation in the New York State Senate.

"I believe the character traits that define us in the Buffalo-Niagara region are the same ideals held by all Americans," Kennedy remarked on the House floor. "I believe the hope we hold as a western New York community in achieving our greatest potential is shared equally by all communities across our country."

Kennedy is slated to complete Higgins's term until January and will vie for a full term in November's ballot.

"I look forward to working with you to change our country for the better," he expressed. "I'm hopeful that we in this chamber can demonstrate leadership on a world stage that our fellow Americans can be proud of."