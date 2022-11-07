Democrat Think Tank: Party Seen as Too Extreme

A Democrat think tank is warning the party that its candidates are perceived to be too extreme and not concerned about the issues most important to voters.

Third Way, backed by some Democrat heavyweights, said President Joe Biden's party will face an uphill climb in 2024 and beyond unless it improves public perception.

"If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate [in Tuesday's midterm elections], it will be in spite of the party brand, not because of it, according to a pre-election national poll," Third Way reported Monday.

"Despite a roster of GOP candidates who are extreme by any standard, voters see Democrats as just as extreme, as well as far less concerned about the issues that most worry them."

The think tank worked with Working with Impact Research and Welcome PAC to conduct a survey Oct. 21-28 to understand how voters are perceiving the major parties heading into the midterms. The survey included 800 likely voters nationwide.

"The results indicate that Democrats are underwater on issues voters name as their highest priorities," Third Way reported, "including the economy, immigration, and crime, they are perceived as distant from the electorate ideologically, and voters question whether the party shares essential values like patriotism and the importance of hard work.

"While Democrats maintain a lead on handling certain issues like abortion and climate change, voters also rank these issues as lower priorities."

Third Way's summary of the Democrats flaws were broken down in three sections: "Out of Touch on Priorities," "Out of Touch Ideologically," and "Out of Touch on Values."

After saying that voters perceive the current slate of GOP candidates to be more extreme than Democrat candidates, Third Way then offered a conclusion.

"The generic ballot leading up to the midterms is tight, and it's anyone's guess what the final House and Senate margins will be," the think tank said. "But in the long-term, Democrats must face up to the challenge of convincing voters that they are the reasonable, mainstream, and competent party to preserve themselves as a palatable alternative to Republicans' increasing extremism.

"This task will require convincing voters that Democrats will prioritize and deliver on their most central concerns and govern in a way that respects common American values like patriotism and valuing hard work. If Democrats cannot shift the party brand ahead of 2024, democracy itself will be at stake."