Dem Lawmakers Boycotting SOTU to Attend Counter Events

Democrats opposed to President Donald Trump's agenda plan to either skip his State of the Union address Tuesday night or attend counterprogramming events in Washington, D.C.

Other lawmakers are planning to walk out during Trump's speech, which is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

One counterprogramming event, "State of the Swamp," will be held at the National Press Club at 7 p.m. It will feature the Democrat mayors of Minneapolis and Chicago, Jacob Frey and Brandon Johnson, who have strongly opposed Trump's immigration enforcement efforts in their cities.

The event is organized by the anti-Trump group Defiance.org, the artist-activist coalition Portland Frog Brigade, and advocacy media network Courier. It also will feature Democrat members of Congress, including Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Reps. Eric Swalwell of California, Jason Crow of Colorado, Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Dan Goldman of New York and Eugene Vindman of Virginia.

Crow and Moulton told The Hill they will attend the event and Trump's speech, but the other lawmakers will be boycotting the speech.

Among the celebrities and media personalities expected to attend are actors Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo, author and former Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and former CNN anchors Jim Acosta and Don Lemon.

Another event, the "People's State of the Union," is set for 8 p.m. on the National Mall. It is organized by the left-wing advocacy group MoveOn and MeidasTouch, a progressive media company, and will be hosted by liberal commentators Joy Reid and Katie Phang.

Democrat lawmakers expected to attend include Sens. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Ed Markey of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Adam Schiff of California, Tina Smith of Minnesota and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. About 27 House Democrats are also expected, including Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Organizers said in a news release that the lawmakers will be joined on stage by survivors of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, families affected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, fired public health workers and Americans "losing healthcare benefits and struggling with rising costs and others impacted by Trump's dangerous agenda."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will be attending Trump's address and have invited Haley Robson and Dani Bensky, survivors of Epstein's crimes, as their guests, according to The Hill.

Members of the Democratic Women's Caucus plan to wear white to Trump's address, a source familiar with the matter told The Hill.

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., chair of the caucus who plans to skip the address, told CBS News that the color choice "depends on where we're at in the moment."

"This year, there are specific attacks on women's ability to vote," she said. "The Democratic Women's Caucus is wearing white both to honor that fight that women have always had and to signal we are still in the fight."

Other Democrat members are preparing to protest in their own ways or walk out during the speech.

"The only question for me is which of his disgusting lines prompts me to get up and leave, because at some point I will," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., told Axios.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., urged his caucus to either attend the address in "silent defiance" or take part in alternative programming, according to The Hill.

Last year, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was ejected from the chamber and later censured after disrupting the speech with a cane-waving tirade. Some Democrats also waved paddles bearing short messages, a tactic that drew criticism.

"Last year didn't really work as envisioned," Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told Axios.