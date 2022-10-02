×
Democrats Losing Edge in Senate Polling

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

Sunday, 02 October 2022 10:22 PM EDT

The Democrat Senate nominees in both Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Mandela Barnes and John Fetterman, respectively, seem to be losing ground for being too far to the left.

The latest polling in Wisconsin's race show GOP Sen. Ron Johnson leading Barnes, and Fetterman's double-digit lead in Pennsylvania over Republican Mehmet Oz for the seat held by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is now a statistical tie.

If the GOP holds these two seats, they would need to flip only one Democrat seat to take the Senate majority.

Both Barnes and Fetterman are being hit for their left-wing positions on criminal justice. Barnes had come out against cash bail during the primary, and Fetterman often pushed for clemency while leading the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons. Under Fetterman's leadership, the number of inmates serving life sentences who were recommended for early release increased significantly, according to Axios.

Sunday, 02 October 2022 10:22 PM
