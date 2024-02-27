×
Tags: democrats | senate | lloyd austin | pentagon

Democrats Join GOP in Criticizing Austin, Pentagon

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 04:49 PM EST

Senate Democrats joined their Republican colleagues in criticizing Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Pentagon for the handling of his recent hospitalization.

The Pentagon this week released a classified review of the events surrounding Austin's hospitalization due to complications from a procedure to treat prostate cancer. Austin previously admitted that he "did not handle this right" and the Pentagon "did not handle this right," faulting his desire for privacy about his cancer diagnosis.

"I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public, and I take full responsibility," Austin said during a press conference.

Senators were given a classified briefing about the situation Tuesday, but many emerged from the meeting expressing frustration with Austin and the Pentagon.

"The secretary has taken responsibility; he is clearly responsible," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told Politico. "People take their lead from the leader."

Shaheen added that the report concluded that Austin and his staff had no malicious intent with their actions.

"I don't think there was anything untoward. My view is to never attribute to malice what can adequately be explained by incompetence," Shaheen said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called for the classified report to be released to the public.

"I have very strong, severe questions remaining for the Pentagon as to how this seeming concealment was handled, and I think there ought to be some public accountability," Blumenthal said. "Whether there's discipline or not, at this point, I'm not going to conclude but certainly the facts ought to be known."

