Soros-Backed Indivisible Project: Stop GOP, Close Govt

A leftist activist group funded by George Soros' Open Society Foundations is calling on Democrats to obstruct President Donald Trump and Republicans' efforts to keep the government open.

"Federal government funding runs out on September 30 — and Republicans need Democratic votes to clear the filibuster and avoid a government shutdown," the Indivisible Project wrote on its website. "Democrats have a strong hand to play.

"They must use it to deny Donald Trump the blank check Republicans want to hand him!"

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has shown little interest in telling his Democrats and independents who caucus with them to do anything but obstruct Trump's agenda, with the GOP holding a 53-47 majority. Most standard legislation requires 60 votes to pass the Senate under regular order.

The online form gives activists a form to send their senators under the banner "Tell Your Democratic Senator(s) to Make Sure Schumer Doesn't Hand Trump a Blank Check."

Notably, Soros' OSF has handed the Indivisible Project $7.6 million in grants the past eight years since Trump was first in office, according to its website.

George Soros founded OSF in 1993, which his son, Alexander Soros, currently chairs.

The government deadline to be funded through a continuing resolution (CR) is midnight Tuesday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., noted on Sunday's "Meet the Press" on NBC that the GOP voted with Democrats 13 times during former President Joe Biden's administration to pass a CR.

Thune said Democrats are "hijacking" the budget process, "taking the government and the American people hostage" to try to force their high-spending agenda.

"They're trying to load up all this liberal, special interest stuff," Thune added.

"Compromise on what? This is a simple seven-week funding resolution to allow us to do a normal appropriations process."

In order to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass the House's CR, Republicans need Democrats to join the majority or face a government shutdown, which would lead to potential government cuts.

"Totally up to the Democrats," Thune told host Kristen Welker.

If the Soros-backed Indivisible Project has its way, the government will shut down.

"Chuck Schumer and a handful of other Dems surrendered — rolling over and letting Trump weaponize federal funds to rob our services, militarize our cities, and terrorize our communities," the project's website concluded. "That cannot happen again."