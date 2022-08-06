In Effort to Get Climate Bill Through, Senate Dems to Vote 'No' on All Amendments

Senate Democrats are looking to quickly move along the party's sweeping health care and climate bill toward final passage and will vote "no" on any amendments to the package in an effort to do so, according to The Hill.

The bill — named the Inflation Reduction Act — would represent the largest climate investment in history. Democrats plan to pass the legislation using the process of reconciliation, which allows the Senate to bypass the 60-vote filibuster on budget issues.

"We have a deal to take the biggest climate action in U.S. history. Every Senate Dem has agreed to it. I can think of lots of ways to strengthen it, but I won't derail this bill by supporting changes. I will vote NO on all amendments — even for stuff I like. Let's finish the job," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted.

"I agree with Brian. I'll be voting NO on all amendments — regardless of policy," Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said, quote-tweeting Schatz. "Let's stay united and get this historic bill done."

"We have much more to do to meet our climate and equity commitments, but after a yearlong fight, we have a deal that has 50 votes and makes historic investments. This weekend, I will vote accordingly to protect that deal, which means voting no on amendments, even ones I support," Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., tweeted.

The bill, which budgets for $430 billion in spending, calls for money set aside to fight climate change, provides new powers for Medicare when buying pharmaceutical drugs and increases corporate taxes.

Republicans have universally opposed the legislation.

But Democrats secured the support of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., earlier this week.

"I look forward to the Senate taking up this legislation and passing it as soon as possible," President Joe Biden said in a Thursday night statement, praising the plan as a "critical step" toward easing inflation, lowering prescription drug and healthcare costs, improving the tax system, reducing the deficit and combating climate change.

The bill is a scaled-back version of Biden's signature Build Back Better plan, which budgeted $2 trillion in spending.