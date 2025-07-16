Trump: Dems Hit 'Pay Dirt' on 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax'

President Donald Trump coins the latest Democrat "scam" the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," lamenting Democrats have hit "pay dirt" getting even his "past supporters" sucked into the "bull***t," sowing discord and division in his base.

"The Radical Left Democrats have hit pay dirt, again!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday. "Just like with the FAKE and fully discredited Steele Dossier, the lying 51 'Intelligence' Agents, the Laptop from Hell, which the Dems swore had come from Russia (No, it came from Hunter Biden's bathroom!), and even the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam itself, a totally fake and made up story used in order to hide Crooked Hillary Clinton's big loss in the 2016 Presidential Election, these Scams and Hoaxes are all the Democrats are good at."

Trump marveled at the successful smear campaigns from leftist operatives to propagate scams.

"It's all they have," his scathing rebuke continued. "They are no good at governing, no good at policy, and no good at picking winning candidates. Also, unlike Republicans, they stick together like glue.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull***t,' hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years."

It is all another ruse to sow division, discord, and distract from the "success" of the Trump administration and the Republican agenda – the very words Democrats used to claim Russia helped beat Clinton.

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump continued.

Trump even told his new detractors to not let the proverbial door hit them on the way out.

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!" Trump concluded, finishing with his now-patented: "Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"