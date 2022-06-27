Boston Globe Poll: 69 Percent Say Biden Should Not Run Again

The latest Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll has come out with some warning signs for Democrats in the famously blue New England state of Rhode Island, long run and dominated by Democrats.

President Joe Biden's approval rating at just 39% among likely midterm voters. And a majority of Rhode Islanders polled disapprove (53%) of the job Biden has done, with more than 47% saying the state is on the "wrong track," compared to around 34% seeing it on the right track with the Democrats in office.

Most notably, a large majority (69%) say Biden should not run for president again in 2024. Just 22% say Biden, 79, should seek a second term in office.

This is from a heavy Democrat area, as just 13% polled were registered as Republicans. Democrats polled (40%) outnumbered Republicans by more than a 3-to-1 margin.

And, finally, in an alarming signal to Democrats desperate to clinch congressional majorities in Washington, D.C., a two-time failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung is favored to flip a House seat in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District. Fund leads all prospective Democrat primary candidates in a head-to-head race in November for the seat — outside the margin of error — according to the poll.

"This race, to me, is worthy of being a national story," Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos told The Boston Globe. "The fact that you have a Republican as the favorite right now is mindboggling, and it speaks to what's going on in the country."

Suffolk University polled 423 likely general election voters June 19-22 for the Globe. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.